Assam Congress expels 15 workers for 'anti-party activities’ ahead of polls

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday, March 29, expelled 15 party workers for six years, citing “gross violation of party discipline and anti-party activities,” ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The decision was taken under the leadership of Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi at a crucial stage in the electoral cycle.

In an official statement, the party did not specify the individual charges but released a list of expelled members along with their constituencies. Those expelled include Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah (Titabor), Abul Miah (Gauripur), Aftadur Ali Khan (Chenga), Tapan Das (Udharbond), Sandip Das (Katigorah), and Jahurul Islam Barbhuiya (Borkhola).

The list also includes Aziz Ahmed Khan (Karimganj South), Anup Kumar Das (Ram Krishna Nagar), Labaniya Boro (Boko-Chaygaon), Nitul Das (Dimoria), Girindra Kumar Bhuyan (Rangapara), Pallabi Saikia (Tezpur), Mukut Das (Raha), Biju Dowarah (Khowang), and Aynul Hoque (Dalgaon).

According to the party order, the expulsions take immediate effect and will remain in force for a period of six years.

The development comes days before polling in Assam, which is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting slated for May 4.

The disciplinary action follows the party’s announcement of its ‘5 Pratishruti’, a set of key electoral commitments unveiled earlier in the day. Among the promises, the Congress stated that it would ensure justice for late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg within 100 days if voted to power.