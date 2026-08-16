Assam Congress expels four leaders, including former Dhubri MLA Rasul Hoque

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday, August 16 expelled four party leaders from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress with immediate effect, including former Dhubri MLA Rasul Hoque (Bahadur).

The disciplinary action was taken under the directive of APCC president and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi. An official order signed by APCC General Secretary (Organisation) Ramanna Baruah was issued on Sunday.

Besides Rasul Hoque, the party expelled Rezaul Islam (Rinku), a ticket aspirant from the Dhubri Assembly constituency and former zilla parishad member. Dhubri District Congress Committee general secretary Mohir Uddin Mondal and Afzal Hussain, an anchalik panchayat member from Matchichar gram panchayat, were also removed from the party's primary membership.

The APCC order did not specify the reasons or allegations behind the disciplinary action against the four leaders. Their expulsion took effect immediately, formally ending their primary membership of the Congress.

The action represents a significant organisational decision by the Assam Congress under the leadership of Gaurav Gogoi and involves leaders associated with the party at both constituency and local levels.