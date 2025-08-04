Assam: Congress faces major blow in Margherita as key block-level leaders resign ahead of 2026 Polls

In a major setback for Congress just months ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, a wave of resignations has rocked the party's base in the 83rd Margherita Legislative Assembly constituency.

Tara Prasad Dehingia, president of the Margherita Block Congress Committee, tendered his resignation from both his organizational post and primary party membership on Monday. Dehingia, a prominent figure from the Tai Ahom community, had assumed the leadership role during a crucial phase for the Congress in the region.

Joining Dehingia in his departure are Sumitra Chetia Mech, General Secretary of the Mahila Congress Committee; Jyotirmoy Nath, Secretary of the Margherita Block Congress Committee; and Pranjal Chetia, the party's social media in-charge. All four leaders have officially cited personal reasons for their resignations. However, the coordinated timing of these exits has fueled speculation about deeper internal dissent within the local unit.

Party insiders fear the resignations could significantly weaken Congress's grassroots mobilization in the constituency, particularly considering Dehingia's influential standing within the Tai Ahom community. His departure may trigger a ripple effect within the ethnic bloc, potentially impacting voter alignments.

Further compounding the situation, sources indicate that 15 to 16 young and dynamic Congress workers—previously drawn to the party under Dehingia’s leadership are also considering quitting.

The Congress high command has moved swiftly to contain the fallout, appointing senior leader Md. Toufik Khan as the acting president of the Margherita Block Congress Committee. However, the political damage inflicted at this critical juncture is expected to reverberate through the party’s pre-election strategies in Upper Assam.