Assam Congress faces setback in Samaguri ahead of Nagaon by-election as panchayat leaders, booth functionaries quit

The Congress party in Samaguri has reportedly suffered a setback ahead of the upcoming Nagaon by-election, with several local party functionaries announcing their decision to quit the party.

According to reports, the Mandals president and secretary of Bheluguri-Dipholu Panchayat, along with some members of the party’s Booth Level Organisation (BLO) and booth committees, have resigned from the Congress.

The departing leaders and workers have reportedly levelled several allegations against Congress MP Rakibul Hussain, citing what they described as his alleged neglect and misbehaviour towards party workers as reasons behind their decision to leave the party.

The development comes ahead of the Nagaon by-election and is being viewed as a setback for the Congress organisation in the Samaguri area, where local-level party workers play an important role in election mobilisation.

The allegations have been made by the departing Congress leaders and workers and have not been independently verified. The response of Rakibul Hussain and the Congress party to the allegations is awaited.