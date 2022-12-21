Slamming the Congress government, the Assam Chief Minister addressing the assembly on the eviction drive carried out at the Banderdawa constituency said that why the Congress is crying now when they could have done the same by providing land pattas in the last 75 years.

Speaking at the winter session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The Congress party before speaking for the evicted people must think how they left behind the people in the last 75 years during its regime."

"They (Congress) did not provide land pattas, no survey took place in the riverine areas, did not give a proper house to live along with a school for the children... while on the opposition if they can think so much on minority people why they did not act when they were ruling," claimed CM Sarma.

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Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Banderdawa constituency was ruled by the Congres government in the last many years.

"They could have given land pattas to the people in the last 75 years... today we are evicting only those people who do not have land pattas," said CM Sarma.

Further, the Assam chief minister claimed that the evicted people who have gone to them (Congress) seeking help, however, the Congress should actually say sorry to the landless people for not providing land pattas during their regime.

The CM said that way Mission Basundhara has been implemented by the BJP-led government in Assam but the same could have been done much earlier.

"The Congress government could have given land pattas to the people of Gorukhuti and Banderdawa also..but they played politics based on their existence," claimed CM Sarma.