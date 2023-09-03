Reacting over the Jr Stalin's remark, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 3 said that if Congress does not snap ties with DMK, people will of the view that they are anti-Hindu.

"I do not want to condemn that minister from Tamil Nad because he has exposed himself. But the question is will the Congress party still be in alliance with the DMK? This is a test for (former Congress chief) Rahul Gandhi. He has to make a decision about whether he respects Sanatan Dharma or not. If he does not snap ties with DMK people will confirm that they are anti-Hindu.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has stirred controversy by asserting that 'Sanatan Dharma' opposes equality and social justice, calling for its eradication. This statement from Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has sparked a heated debate.

It's important to note that the Congress and the DMK are key members of the Opposition INDIA alliance. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has actively participated in INDIA alliance meetings, including the recent gathering in Mumbai.

Additionally, MK Stalin is part of the 13-member coordination panel recently formed by the INDIA alliance.