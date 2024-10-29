The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Nagaon district. The complaint alleges inaction and biased conduct by the police during the ongoing campaign for the upcoming bye-election in Samaguri constituency, scheduled for November 13.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner, the APCC described multiple incidents where its candidate, Tanzil Hussain, and party workers were allegedly attacked while campaigning in the constituency. According to the complaint, more than 100 Congress vehicles were damaged, and several party members were injured in recent attacks involving iron rods, stones, and other weapons. Despite these incidents, the Congress claims the Nagaon SP has failed to take preventive or corrective action, allowing the alleged attacks to persist unchecked.

The APCC outlined further incidents, including a reported raid on October 26 in which police officers from Samaguri Police Station allegedly broke into the residence of Congress worker Arafat Ali without a search warrant and detained him. Notably, Ali’s residence falls under the jurisdiction of Khatowal Police Station, not Samaguri, raising questions over the legality of the action. Another incident, as described by the Congress, took place on October 27, when two locals, Ariful Islam and Ijajul Hoque, were allegedly detained by individuals in civilian attire claiming to be police personnel. The complaint states that no arrest memos were issued in these cases, adding to an atmosphere of "terror" among local residents and Congress supporters.

The APCC said that the Nagaon administration has exhibited "extreme partisanship" since the election campaign began, with the situation now making it "impossible" for the Congress to conduct a fair campaign in Samaguri. The memorandum warns that, under the current conditions, the likelihood of a free and fair election is at serious risk.

In response, the APCC has requested that the ECI take prompt action by transferring the Nagaon SP and the Officers-in-Charge of Rupahi and Samaguri Police Stations to restore impartiality in law enforcement and create a safe environment for the election.

Also Read: Assam: 10-year-old boy trampled to death by wild elephant in Nagaon