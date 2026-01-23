Assam Congress files police complaint alleging attempt to tamper with voters’ list

The Assam Congress on January 23 lodged a police complaint alleging an attempt to tamper with the electoral roll during the ongoing revision process in the Boko-Chhaygaon Assembly constituency.

According to the complaint filed at Boko Police Station by Assam Congress functionary Dilip Das, BJP leaders, along with a couple of local persons and office staff, allegedly attempted to manipulate the voters’ list by deleting and including names in an unauthorised manner.

Boko Block Congress Committee president Liteswar Rabha stated that the group allegedly entered the Election Branch of the Boko-cum-District Commissioner’s office after dusk and accessed the electoral revision portal using a government password. He claimed that names were deleted and added using Form 7.

Rabha further alleged that voters’ names were being deleted on multiple grounds, including permanent migration, death, already being enrolled elsewhere, or not being an Indian citizen. He also alleged that applications for deletion of names of others could be filed on similar grounds.

The Congress leader claimed that journalists and local residents detected the alleged activity, following which they confronted the individuals concerned around 8.30 pm.

The Congress has demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter and strict action against those involved. The complaint names BJP leaders including former MLA Prasad Biswas, South Kamrup District BJP general secretary Mrinmoy Baruah, South Kamrup District BJP ST Morcha secretary Budheswar Rabha, two employees of a local gas agency, and some unidentified officials.

Police sources said the matter is under consideration and further action will be taken after preliminary verification.