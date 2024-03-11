In the run-up to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress has made significant progress in finalizing candidates for the state's legislative seats. However, a decision on crucial constituencies remains pending.

The party has confirmed its choices for 10 seats. Among these selections, AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been confirmed as the candidate for Dibrugarh. Congress has left only one seat for its alliance - that is Dibrugarh where Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest.

Despite this progress, the decision-making process hits a snag in four key constituencies: Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Sonitpur.

According to sources within the party hierarchy, Sonia Gandhi has recommended Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah to contest from Sonitpur, while suggesting Gaurav Gogoi or Debabrata Saikia for Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi for Nagaon.



Here are the probable list of candidates:

Nowgong HPC- Pradyut Bordoloi

Silchar HPC- Somya Kanti Sarkar

Karimganj (SC)- Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury

Barpeta- Abdul Khaleque

Gauhati HPC- Mira Borthakur Goswami

Diphu HPC- Joyram Engleng

Dhubri HPC- Rakibul Hussain

Dibrugarh HPC- Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)

Kokrajhar(ST) HPC- Gorgan Mooshahary

Jorhat HPC- Gaurav Gogoi/Debabrata Saikia

Darrang/Udalguri- Madhav Rajbongshi

Lakhimpur HPC- Ranee Narah

Sonitpur - Ram Prasad Sharma/ Bhupen Borah

Kaziranga HPC- Roselina Tirkey