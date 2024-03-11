Assam Congress finalizes candidates for 10 seats, decision pending on 4 constituencies
According to sources within the party hierarchy, Sonia Gandhi has recommended Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah to contest from Sonitpur, while suggesting Gaurav Gogoi or Debabrata Saikia for Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi for Nagaon.
In the run-up to the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, the Assam Congress has made significant progress in finalizing candidates for the state's legislative seats. However, a decision on crucial constituencies remains pending.
The party has confirmed its choices for 10 seats. Among these selections, AJP's Lurinjyoti Gogoi has been confirmed as the candidate for Dibrugarh. Congress has left only one seat for its alliance - that is Dibrugarh where Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi will contest.
Despite this progress, the decision-making process hits a snag in four key constituencies: Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Sonitpur.
According to sources within the party hierarchy, Sonia Gandhi has recommended Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah to contest from Sonitpur, while suggesting Gaurav Gogoi or Debabrata Saikia for Jorhat and Pradyut Bordoloi for Nagaon.
Here are the probable list of candidates:
Nowgong HPC- Pradyut Bordoloi
Silchar HPC- Somya Kanti Sarkar
Karimganj (SC)- Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury
Barpeta- Abdul Khaleque
Gauhati HPC- Mira Borthakur Goswami
Diphu HPC- Joyram Engleng
Dhubri HPC- Rakibul Hussain
Dibrugarh HPC- Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)
Kokrajhar(ST) HPC- Gorgan Mooshahary
Jorhat HPC- Gaurav Gogoi/Debabrata Saikia
Darrang/Udalguri- Madhav Rajbongshi
Lakhimpur HPC- Ranee Narah
Sonitpur - Ram Prasad Sharma/ Bhupen Borah
Kaziranga HPC- Roselina Tirkey
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