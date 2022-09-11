In a seemingly deplorable and demoralising visuals from Karimganj, dozens of flags of the Congress party was found strewn this morning near Station road area, raising condemnation among the people for the party that has least paid attention to the symbol of their age-old history.

Heaps of flags, all huddled up near the footpath as waste, drew a sorry state penning a sad story of disrespect shown to one’s party symbol.

Every living being believes that a flag is more than just a cloth and ink. It is a universally recognized symbol that epitomizes the ideology an individual party or a country.

Flags are the history of that party or nation, marked by the blood of those who died defending it. The emblematic flag of the Congress adorning the dustbins of the city's Station Road area has angered the locals.

A party who ruled over 70 years in this country and claim themselves as the oldest party of the country, and moreover the constituency whose MLA is from that very party, their respect for party's flag was seen flourishing bundled up in dustbins.

A flag represents the ideals or an idea of the particular party or country. It is not a mere piece of decoration, nor an object to be honoured for itself. It is honoured for what it represents.

Considering the situation of the flags of the Congress strewn along the footpath, the party leaders have only dishonoured their identity and shown their disrespect to their party symbol.