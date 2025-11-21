Assam Congress flags “premeditated conspiracy” in Zubeen Garg’s death, seeks CBI probe

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has submitted a detailed affidavit before the one-man judicial commission probing the death of Assam’s iconic singer and cultural figure, Zubeen Garg, alleging that the circumstances surrounding his demise in Singapore point to a “carefully orchestrated criminal conspiracy.”

The affidavit, filed before the commission constituted on October 3, outlines what Saikia describes as coercion, isolation, medical negligence, and conflicting accounts by organisers of the 4th North East India Festival, where Garg was scheduled to perform.

Saikia said he had previously submitted an affidavit to the Gauhati High Court on October 6, flagging concerns about the handling of the investigation and seeking a CBI probe under judicial supervision. He reiterated those demands in the fresh affidavit.

Alleged coercion and contradictory accounts

Saikia stated that Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19 in Singapore, was reluctant to attend the festival and had “repeatedly expressed unwillingness” to travel. Despite this, he was allegedly pressured to participate, and his usual entourage was “deliberately restricted,” leading to his isolation abroad.

He highlighted multiple contradictory explanations offered by festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta — from scuba diving to swimming to claims that Zubeen travelled “only to rest.” The affidavit asserts that Garg, who suffered from a known seizure disorder and was medically unfit for water-related activities, was encouraged to enter the water without a life jacket during a yacht trip.

“This sequence of events leaves no room for doubt that the death was the result of premeditated design rather than mere accident,” the affidavit states.

Questions over organiser’s role, government links

Saikia drew attention to a 29 April 2025 communication from the Indian High Commission in Singapore confirming Mahanta as the chief organiser of the festival, despite his alleged involvement in financial and criminal cases.

The letter reportedly bore the office note of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which Saikia argues warrants scrutiny regarding “possible coercion” and the process through which the event contract was allotted.

He asked the commission to summon officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and High Commission to clarify Mahanta’s appointment and funding channels for the festival.

CID raids and financial irregularities

Referring to CID raids conducted on Mahanta’s residence and office on September 25–26, Saikia said the team recovered multiple PAN cards, around 30 stamp seals, benami transaction records, and documents related to PMGSY works in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. A separate FIR was registered based on these recoveries.

The affidavit claims that the financial irregularities establish “a clear motive” that cannot be disconnected from the circumstances of Garg’s death.

Concerns over post-mortem handling

Saikia criticised the handling of both the Singapore and Guwahati autopsy reports, saying the government’s statements had created “opacity” and undermined public confidence.

He said the Chief Minister’s remarks that public disclosure of the post-mortem would render it “legally invalid” raised further suspicion.

Saikia urged the judicial commission to take all annexures submitted with his affidavit on record and to summon officials of the Ministry of External Affairs as well as the Indian High Commission in Singapore to explain the circumstances surrounding the festival’s organisation. He further sought production of all government file notings, financial approvals, utilisation certificates and correspondence related to the funding of the 4th North East India Festival.

Saikia also pressed for transferring the entire investigation to the CBI under the monitoring of either the Gauhati High Court or the Supreme Court to ensure an independent and impartial probe. Additionally, he requested that the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department be formally involved to examine suspected money laundering and benami transactions linked to the case. He called for an independent forensic re-examination of both the Singapore post-mortem and the second autopsy conducted in Guwahati, and urged the use of diplomatic channels to preserve and secure all evidence in Singapore, including CCTV footage, yacht logs, medical documents, witness statements, forensic samples and communication records.