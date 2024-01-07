The Congress in Assam has formed an election committee consisting of a total of 38 members ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The list, which was released by the All India Congress Committee, has named 38 Assam Congress leaders as its members.

Here, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah has been named as the chairman of the election committee. Meanwhile, CLP leader and leader of opposition Debabarata Saikia has been named as vice-chairman of the committee.

Among then members, the most prominent names are Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Abdul Khaleque, Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Pawan Singh Ghatowar.

The complete list of the 38 members of the election committee are:

1 Bhupen Kumar Borah, Chairman

2 Debabrata Saikia, Vice Chairman

3 Rakibul Hussain, Member

4 Paban Singh Ghatowar, Member

5 Shri Rana Goswami, Member

6 Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Member

7 Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Member

8 Gaurav Gogoi, Member

9 Pradyut Bordoloi, Member

10 Abdul Khaleque, Member

11 Wajid Ali Choudhary, Member

12 Pranatee Phukan, Member

13 Nandita Das, Member

14 Akon Bora, Member

15 Bobbeeta Sarma, Member

16 Rosilina Tirkey, Member

17 Hiranya Borah, Member

18 Dwijen Sarma, Member

19 Ajit Singh, Member

20 Ranee Narah, Member

21 Naba Talukdar, Member

22 Bipul Gogoi, Member

23 Biren Singh Engiti, Member

24 Basanta Das, Member

25 Durga Bhumij, Member

26 Etuwa Munda, Member

27 Nirmal Langthasa, Member

28 Prabeen Baro, Member

29 Jayanta Kalita, Member

30 Garjan Musharj, Member

31 Dr. Hema Nari Pegu, Member

32 Salilan Sonowal, Member

33 Karna Bahudar Chetry, Member

34 Pallabi Gogoi, Member

35 Mehdi Alam Borah, Member

36 Abu Saleh Nizzumadin, Member

37 Jadab Swargiyari, Member

38 Pradeep Sarkar, Member

Meanwhile, the ex-officio members of the committee include the State President Mahila Congress, the State President Seva Dal, the State President Youth Congress and the State President NSUI.