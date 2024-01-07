Assam: Congress forms 38 member election committee ahead of Lok Sabha polls
The Congress in Assam has formed an election committee consisting of a total of 38 members ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The Congress in Assam has formed an election committee consisting of a total of 38 members ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The list, which was released by the All India Congress Committee, has named 38 Assam Congress leaders as its members.
Here, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah has been named as the chairman of the election committee. Meanwhile, CLP leader and leader of opposition Debabarata Saikia has been named as vice-chairman of the committee.
Among then members, the most prominent names are Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, Abdul Khaleque, Rana Goswami, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Pawan Singh Ghatowar.
The complete list of the 38 members of the election committee are:
1 Bhupen Kumar Borah, Chairman
2 Debabrata Saikia, Vice Chairman
3 Rakibul Hussain, Member
4 Paban Singh Ghatowar, Member
5 Shri Rana Goswami, Member
6 Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Member
7 Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Member
8 Gaurav Gogoi, Member
9 Pradyut Bordoloi, Member
10 Abdul Khaleque, Member
11 Wajid Ali Choudhary, Member
12 Pranatee Phukan, Member
13 Nandita Das, Member
14 Akon Bora, Member
15 Bobbeeta Sarma, Member
16 Rosilina Tirkey, Member
17 Hiranya Borah, Member
18 Dwijen Sarma, Member
19 Ajit Singh, Member
20 Ranee Narah, Member
21 Naba Talukdar, Member
22 Bipul Gogoi, Member
23 Biren Singh Engiti, Member
24 Basanta Das, Member
25 Durga Bhumij, Member
26 Etuwa Munda, Member
27 Nirmal Langthasa, Member
28 Prabeen Baro, Member
29 Jayanta Kalita, Member
30 Garjan Musharj, Member
31 Dr. Hema Nari Pegu, Member
32 Salilan Sonowal, Member
33 Karna Bahudar Chetry, Member
34 Pallabi Gogoi, Member
35 Mehdi Alam Borah, Member
36 Abu Saleh Nizzumadin, Member
37 Jadab Swargiyari, Member
38 Pradeep Sarkar, Member
Meanwhile, the ex-officio members of the committee include the State President Mahila Congress, the State President Seva Dal, the State President Youth Congress and the State President NSUI.
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