The Assam Pradesh Congress committee (APCC) today constituted a Quick Response Team (QRT) under the directives of the party president Bhupen Borah.

The formation of the team has been made by the Assam Congress to provide immediate input in urgent situations till the time Party comes up with a proper response / narrative / counter narrative, respond promptly in situations of imminent conflict or controversy as per due direction and to provide necessary insights on relevant State issues to both APCC and AICC.

The names proposed to be part of the Assam Congress's newly formed Quick Response Team are Bharat Ch. Narah, Pranatee Phukan, Shibamoni Bora, Nabajyoti Talukdar, Deep Bayan, Mira Borthakur Goswami, Gopal Sarma and Abdul Aziz.

The formation of the Quick Response Team comes in even as the Congress in Assam has been facing an internal strife which has also led to several defections in the recent times.