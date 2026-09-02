Assam Congress forms state coordination committee ahead of Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council polls

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday, September 1 constituted a 50-member state-level coordination committee to oversee the party’s preparations for the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections.

The Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council State Coordination Committee was constituted with immediate effect following approval from Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi.

Sailen Sonowal has been appointed as Adviser, while Polly Hazarika will serve as Chairman. Pratim Sonowal has been named Coordinator, with Pranjal Saikia and Shiba Baruah appointed as Joint Coordinators.

The committee includes 45 additional members, taking its total strength to 50, including the five office-bearers. Representatives from several districts have been included in the panel, including Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Lakhimpur.

According to the APCC, the committee will focus on coordination, organisational preparedness and electoral strategy ahead of the council polls. The party said the panel would work towards strengthening its campaign and organisational network with the objective of securing victory for the Congress in the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections.