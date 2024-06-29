Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rushing the construction of various projects to align with his election campaign schedule. Gogoi accused PM Modi of inaugurating incomplete and sub-standard projects, saying it was leading to a waste of taxpayer money.

In his post on X, Gogoi said, "The Prime Minister's Office needs to stop rushing the construction of projects to suit PM Modi’s election campaign. Over the past few years, he has been inaugurating projects which are incomplete and are of sub-standard quality."

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"There are many examples which are coming to light. What we are now seeing is a waste of taxpayers' money because of the ego of one man," Gogoi added.

His remarks come after a portion of a canopy at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars amid heavy rain early in the morning of Friday (June 28), leading to suspension of flight departures.

Talking about the injured and the deceased in the Delhi airport roof collapse, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of the person who died and Rs 3 lakh for the injured have been announced.

However, Gogoi has demanded serious accountability of the incident.

"There must be serious accountability fixed in the roof collapse at the TI airport. A similar incident took place at the Guwahati Adani airport a few months ago. There has been no hurricane or tornado yet airport roofs seem to be collapsing. What has the Ministry of Civil Aviation been doing for the past few years?" Gogoi stated in his post.