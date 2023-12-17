In preparation for the upcoming Indian general elections in 2024, the Assam Congress has launched an extensive training program called 'Atut Bandhan.' The initiative, organized by the Goroimari Block Congress Committee, aimed to empower Booth Level Assistants (BLA) and Booth Presidents, drawing participants from various locations within the committee's jurisdiction.

The training program, held at Goroimari Rajiv Bhawan premises on Sunday, witnessed the active participation of notable Congress leaders, including MLA Chaygaon Rekibuddin Ahmed, AICC General Secretary Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe, A K Rashid Alom, MLA EAST Goalpara, MLA Golakganj Abdus Sobahun Ali Sarkar, Former MLA Ghanashyam Das, Vice President of APCC Nripen Thakuria, Juber Alom, President of Yuva Congress Committee, and Chairperson of SC Department of APCC Krishna Das.

Organisation Secretary of Goroimari Block Congress Committee, Abdur Razzaq, outlined the objectives of the meeting, emphasizing the importance of grassroots-level preparation for the upcoming elections.

Addressing the gathering, AICC General Secretary Prithviraj Prabhakar Sathe stressed the need for thorough groundwork. "This is preparation for the upcoming Indian general election from the grassroots level. In the coming days, we will fight against BJP in the year 2024," he declared.

Sathe expressed concerns about the alleged influence of the BJP-powered government on various institutions, stating, "Even the Media, Court, and Election Commission are perceived to be influenced by the BJP government. Nowadays, if someone speaks against the BJP government, they are decorated as anti-nationalists."

He called for breaking the BJP Government, alleging that the RSS, affiliated with BJP, had created an atmosphere of unrest by dividing religions. Sathe also criticized the rise in the prices of essential commodities and unemployment among the youth.

Using a popular film dialogue, "Bare miya toh bare, Chote Miya Subhanallah," Sathe accused Assam CM Himanta Bishwa Sharma of implementing questionable strategies in the state.

Chairman of SC Department of APCC Krishna Das echoed Sathe's sentiments, alleging that the BJP's RSS had sowed discord among communities. He emphasized the need for the people to understand the alleged preference for myth over science by PM Narendra Modi, citing the example of the symbolic gesture during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former MP of Congress party Dwijen Sharma highlighted economic concerns, describing the state government as bankrupt and accusing it of burdening the public with debt. Sharma claimed that the government's solution to financial woes involved increasing taxes on essential goods.

In his address, Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed expressed confidence in the party's prospects, asserting that South Kamrup district would strongly support Congress in the upcoming general elections. He predicted that the Congress party would secure a majority of seats in Assam.