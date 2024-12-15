The Political Affairs Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) held an extensive meeting on Sunday at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati, focusing on strengthening the party’s organizational structure and strategizing for the upcoming Panchayat elections.

During the six-hour-long meeting, the APCC announced the formation of district-level Political Affairs Committees within a week. These committees will evaluate and report on party activities in their respective districts, ensuring stronger grassroots connectivity.

A major agenda was appointing block-level presidents for constituencies newly created after the delimitation process. These appointments will be finalized by the district committees and submitted to the state committee for approval. APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah clarified that newly appointed block presidents must be under the age of 50, although individuals currently in these roles who exceed this age will continue their tenure.

To oversee Panchayat election preparations, the party established a dedicated committee comprising MP Rakibul Hussain, former MP Ripun Bora, and senior leader Pranati Phukan, with General Secretary Sanju Barua as the coordinator. The APCC also mandated that recommendations for Panchayat election candidates must be submitted in writing, with the proposers taking accountability for the electoral outcomes.

In terms of alliances, district-level committees were authorized to explore partnerships with like-minded anti-BJP parties for Panchayat and Autonomous Council elections. However, Borah acknowledged that alliances at the Panchayat level would require nuanced discussions due to local complexities.

The Congress also aims to enhance representation by prioritizing district president appointments from diverse socio-cultural groups, including tea tribes and indigenous communities. Additionally, a digital membership drive framework was finalized under the guidance of AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh.

Looking ahead, the APCC plans to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi by January 2025 to strategize for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. This marks a crucial step for the party in fortifying its position across the state.