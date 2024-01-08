The Assam Congress unit is gearing up for the much talked about Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to be helmed by Rahul Gandhi. The yatra, which is kicking off from trouble-torn Manipur on January 14, would be entering Assam through Amguri.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah talked about the outline of Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Assam.

"833 kilometers will covered in 8 days in Assam. The yatra will enter Assam via Amguri and the night will be spent in a field in a container. He will not be staying in a hotel. About 50 containers will be brought in and the team would be staying in them for the night. The next day he will got to Majuli and then spend the night at Gogamukh. After that he will go to Sonitpur district and stay there somewhere. On January 21, he will reach Sonapur via Nagaon. After that the yatra will pass through Guwahati, Hajo, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Chapor, Dhubri and Baxirhat," Bhupen Borah told India Today NE.

Interestingly, the ruling BJP leaders have started targeting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. Earlier today, Bhupen Borah had told the media that the schedule of the yatra in Assam might get altered as some BJP leaders in Majuli are preparing to hold a big function there on the same day when Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the river island. Borah had said that since most of the boats have already been reserved for the day, there might be some last minute change in the schedule.

Meanwhile, Borah has made it clear to India Today NE that the final schedule of the yatra would be availabel on January 10.

Noteworthy is that Rahul Gandhi is set to launch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur on January 14, 2024, traversing a remarkable 6700 km across 110 districts. What makes this journey even more significant is the focus on Assam, where Rahul Gandhi will spend the second-highest length of time, cover the second-highest distance, and engage with the second-highest number of districts, following Uttar Pradesh.

The route map, revealed by Ramesh, outlines journey from Manipur to Mumbai, passing through key states and districts, symbolizing unity and change for a better India. The Yatra has been aptly named "Badlega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA!"