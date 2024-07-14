The All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Jitendra Singh, is set to arrive in Guwahati on July 15 morning for a comprehensive three-day visit aimed at assessing flood-affected areas and bolstering organizational efforts of the Assam Congress.

Singh's itinerary, focusing primarily on flood relief and party strategy, outlines a series of engagements across Guwahati and flood-hit regions. According to sources, his visit will commence with an arrival at LGB International Airport at 11:30 AM, followed by an immediate departure for Mayang in Morigaon district to survey areas impacted by recent floods.

Accompanied by senior Assam Congress leaders, Singh is scheduled to visit Mayang at 01:00 PM to interact with affected communities firsthand, emphasizing the party's commitment to addressing local concerns and providing necessary assistance.

After the site visit, he will return to Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati via Chandrapur by 02:00 PM, where a series of strategic meetings with senior leaders of the Assam Congress are slated to take place from 03:00 PM onwards. These meetings aim to enhance party initiatives and outreach efforts across the state, focusing on grassroots mobilization and effective flood relief measures.

On the second day of his tour, scheduled for July 16th, Singh will engage in a full day of intensive discussions at Rajiv Bhawan, ABC, Guwahati, spanning from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM. These sessions are expected to delve into organizational strategies, electoral preparedness, and enhancing the party's visibility and influence in Assam.

Concluding his visit on July 17th, Singh will continue his meetings at Hotel Lily, Six Mile, Guwahati, from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM, further consolidating party initiatives and reviewing progress made during his visit. His departure from Hotel Lily at 05:30 PM will mark the conclusion of his Assam tour, as he heads back to LGBI Airport for his return journey to New Delhi at 08:00 PM.