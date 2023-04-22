In a shocking turn of events, allegations of betrayal from within the Congress party have come to light, with senior party members accusing their own colleagues of cross-voting and supporting rival political parties. The allegations were made by Debabrata Saikia, a prominent Congress leader, during a recent statement where he gave a clean chit to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party, but pointed fingers at traitors within the Congress itself.

AIDUF MLA Karim Uddin Barbhuiya expressed gratitude to Debabrata Saikia for his comments, admitting that there were Congress members who had voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent presidential election. Saikia himself acknowledged the presence of 20 Congress MLAs who had betrayed the party by either supporting the BJP or cross-voting during the Draupadi Murmu presidential election, though Barbhuiya claimed the number to be higher at 22.

"These revelations are indeed shocking and disappointing. The Congress party must take swift action and suspend these traitor MLAs," Barbhuiya said.

Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das criticized the party for not trusting its own members, stating, "If they don't believe in their own party members, how can they run and function their party?"

Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia went even further, describing the Congress party as "the party of traitors in the entire world," expressing shame and disappointment at the lack of safety even for women party members.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that leaving aside 4-5 Congress members, the majority of the party's members are in favor of and supporting the BJP. He even mentioned that many Congress members want to join the BJP, but the challenge lies in finding vacancies and space in the BJP to accommodate them.