Challenging AIUDF President Badaruddin Ajmal to prove his public allegation, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Kumar Borah said, “Let the AIUDF leader prove that I took Rs 100 from his party and the BJP. If Badaruddin Ajmal can prove his allegation to be true, I am ready to resign as president of APCC and to leave my political and public life behind.”

Expressing his strong reaction before the media in New Delhi today, President Bhupen Kumar Borah further said that there is absolutely no way Badaruddin Ajmal can prove his allegations to be true. It should be noted that AIUDF chief Badaruddin Ajmal had recently attacked Bhupen Kumar Borah’s political and personal integrity while levelling an allegation that Borah had taken money from AIUDF and BJP to do politics.

Borah, in a sharp counter-attack on Ajmal, said that despite the Congress openly proclaiming that it will have no truck with Badaruddin Ajmal’s party, Ajmal was crazy about forging an alliance with the Congress. It is old news for the people of Assam that Ajmal’s political life is guided by the BJP. It is evident to all that at different times, Ajmal has been trying to catch the eye of the Congress leadership through his strange and shameless antics and his public announcements. Crazy about forging a partnership with the Congress and snubbed by Cong leaders while going door to door, this disappointed leader has lost leave of his senses.

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Borah said that AICC General Secretary and Assam PCC in-charge Jitendra Singh had clearly stated that AIUDF is not an ally in Assam or in the UPA.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has also given a written statement, clarifying that AIUDF is in the pocket of the BJP and there is no relation between Congress with the party. Still, the disappointed AIUDF and its chief Badaruddin Ajmal are at the feet of the Congress.

Bhupen Kumar Borah also made it clear that the people need not be reminded as to when and why Badaruddin Ajmal had termed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the ‘best Chief Minister’ and the stand of AIUDF in the last Rajya Sabha elections and Presidential election, along with Ajmal’s role in the Assembly and Lok Sabha.

Borah further said that no matter what evil designs or nonsensical strategies Ajmal adopts, or whatever he says about the Congress and its leaders at the behest of the BJP-RSS, his dream of an alliance will never become a reality.

"Ajmal’s statement- “I am a trader and will go wherever I get money”, has been and will always remain fresh in the minds of the people," said Borah.