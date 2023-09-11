Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a formidable 12-party opposition alliance has emerged in Assam. While this alliance signals a united front against the ruling party, it has also sparked competition among its members for Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Congress party, which forms a key part of this alliance, finds itself facing internal concerns as multiple parties and leaders stake their claims on specific constituencies.

Recently, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi raised his voice, expressing a desire to contest from the Jorhat constituency. He has actively demanded this constituency, adding another layer of complexity to the seat allocation process.

Adding to the demands, President of Assam Jatiya Parishad, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, has also expressed his interest in securing a Lok Sabha constituency for his party.

Notably, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has joined the alliance and has made its intentions clear by requesting multiple Lok Sabha constituencies. Trinamool Congress leader Ripun Bora has specifically demanded five constituencies, citing the party's growing influence in Barak, Lower Assam, Nagaon, and Darrang regions.

Ripun Bora's assertion that the TMC holds more sway than the Congress in these areas has further complicated the seat-sharing negotiations.

However, Congress leaders have downplayed the significance of these demands. Jakir Hussain Sikdar, a Congress leader said that seeking constituencies is a common practice among alliance parties. He noted that the ultimate decision on seat allocation rests with the High Command, and it is the party leadership that will decide which party contests from which constituency.

Debabrata Saikia, another Congress leader, echoed this sentiment and stated that final decisions will be reached through discussions and deliberations within the alliance.

On the other hand, BJP leader Diganta Kalita viewed these developments as potentially detrimental to the Congress. He suggested that if the alliance parties continue to make demands, the Congress could find itself with minimal representation in Assam's Lok Sabha seats.