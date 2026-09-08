Assam Congress infighting erupts over Silchar civic poll candidate selection

A meeting to finalise Congress candidates for the upcoming Silchar Municipal Corporation elections turned contentious on September 8, with party MLA Aminul Haque Laskar accusing senior leaders of exerting pressure over candidate selection and alleging financial dealings.

Congress leaders reportedly met at Pak Road in Silchar to finalise the party’s candidate list. The meeting witnessed a heated exchange involving Laskar, Congress city block committee president Atanu Bhattacharjee and another party worker, Papon Dev.

As the argument escalated, Bhattacharjee and Dev reportedly left the meeting venue, followed by Laskar.

Speaking after the meeting, Laskar levelled serious allegations against a section of party leaders. He claimed that some influential leaders were unable to field candidates even in their own wards but were allegedly pressuring the party to nominate candidates of their choice in minority-dominated wards.

Laskar also alleged that financial transactions were influencing the candidate selection process. He said he would not allow such practices to take place as long as he remained in politics.

The open disagreement within the party, even before the candidate list was finalised, has raised questions over Congress’ preparations and internal cohesion ahead of the Silchar civic polls.