Hours after the state Congress unit issued a show cause notice to Goalpara MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah over his derogatory remarks on the Hindu community, now the party has initiated legal procedure against his remarks.

In a circular, Congress stated, "Regarding congress, MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah, legal procedure has started and steps have been initiated from the party disciplinary angle.

Assam PCC Bhupen Borah has already reacted and has given statements to the media. As directed all the Congress leaders and workers are not to give any statements before the media without prior permission," the circular reads.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to its Goalpara MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah for delivering a highly hateful comment against the Hindu Priests including Namgharias of the state.



Also Read: Guwahati resident files FIR against Goalpara MLA for making derogatory remarks against Hindu community

This comes after an FIR was lodged today with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone by a resident from Guwahati’s Bhetapara locality earlier today.

In the FIR, the resident wrote, “The MLA has deliberately maliciously made this speech and the same has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus. Further on account of this speech, the MLA has promoted enmity between Hindus and Muslims and his acts are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between Hindus and Muslims and the same is likely to disturb public tranquillity. This was telecast throughout Assam including in Guwahati and religious sentiments were fomented through Assam and beyond.”

Notably, on November 4, 2023, at a public meeting held in Goalpara district, Aftab Uddin Mollah delivered a highly obnoxious comment in his speech about the Priests, Namgharias, and Saints which was strongly reacted by the people of Assam.