Assam Congress issues show cause notice to ex-MLA Anwar Hussain Laskar over media remarks

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has served a show cause notice to former legislator Anwar Hussain Laskar, demanding an explanation for allegedly making controversial statements against the party in media interactions.

Laskar, who currently serves as an executive member of the APCC, has been accused of making "irresponsible and damaging statements" that the party leadership considers detrimental to its image. The notice, issued on 6 December 2025, was signed by Bipul Gogoi, general secretary (organisation) of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

According to the notice, APCC president Gaurav Gogoi directed the action after being informed of Laskar's remarks. The party has described the statements as "blatantly false and defamatory", alleging they undermine party discipline and tarnish the reputation of the Indian National Congress.

The former MLA has been given a tight deadline of two days from receiving the notice to respond and explain why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him.

The party maintains that such conduct violates its code of ethics and the loyalty expected from members.