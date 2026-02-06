Assam Congress issues show-cause notice to joint secretary over remarks on Bhupen Borah

The Assam Congress on February 5, issued a show-cause notice to its joint secretary, Panjak Saikia, for allegedly making inappropriate remarks in the media against former state party president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

According to the notice, issued by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi, Saikia has been asked to submit his explanation within 24 hours.

The notice stated that the comments came to the attention of Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi and were related to former PCC president and chairman of the party’s campaign committee, Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Terming the remarks as a violation of party discipline, the APCC warned that disciplinary action could be initiated against Saikia if his explanation is found unsatisfactory.