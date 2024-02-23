Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das have been issued showcause notices by the party leadership after the duo skipped the voting of the resolution motion in the assembly today.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi and sought an explanation over the recent statements made by the duo before media offering their support to the state BJP Government on development issues.

"It has come to the notice of Hon'ble APCC President Sri Bhupen Kumar Borah that you have made statements before media offering your support to the state BJP Government on development issues and publicly expressed your faith and allegiance to the CM Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma," said notice.

It was also mentioned in the showcause notices that both the MLAs have give an explanation to the APCC president Bhupen Borah or face disciplinary action.

"Your statements and actions have created misgivings in the minds of party workers and tarnished the image of Congress party. In view of the above, Hon’ble APCC President hereby serves Show Cause to you and asks to clarify your stand and intentions within a day as to why the party should not take disciplinary actions against you," it was stated in the notice.

The showcause notices come in after both the MLAs today skipped the voting over a resolution motion that was introduced in the Assembly by opposition MLA Akhil Gogoi and a few other MLAs. The voting in the assembly today was a narrow escape for the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government as they won the voting process by just nine votes, with majority of their MLAs not present in the assembly.

Also Read: Assam: Narrow escape for BJP government in Assembly, opposition takes advantage of low ruling MLAs attendance

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia has also filed a disqualification petition before Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary after today's episode.

"As the Congress Legislature Party Leader , I have filed two Disqualification Petitions before the Hon'ble Speaker , Assam Legislative Assembly, under Article 191(2) read with the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, seeking disqualification of Shri Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, MLA No. 3 North Karimganj LAC, and Shri Basanta Das , No. 67 Mangaldoi (SC) LAC, from membership of Assam Legislative Assembly, for voluntarily giving up membership of the Indian National Congress," said Saikia after filing the petitions.

Noteworthy is that Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha had dared the Congress on February 17 to expel him from the party after he recently announced his open support to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

Noteworthy is that on February 14, both Purkayastha and Das extended their open support to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. The same day, Purkayastha also resigned as the working president of the Congress party, while still retaining the primary membership of the party.