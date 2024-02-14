The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has sent showcauses notices to party MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das after both of them publicly showed their full support to the Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government today.

The showcause notice, issued by APcc president Bhupen Borah, has ordered both the MLAs to give a reply within a day's period.

The showcause notice came in after Purkayastha stepped down as the working president of the Assam Congress, following which he and Basanta Das met CM Sarma and pledged their support to him.

"It has come to the notice of Hon'ble APCC President Sri Bhupen Kumar Borah that you have made statements before media offering your support to the state BJP Government on development issues and publicly expressed your faith and allegiance to the CM Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. It was observed by Hon’ble President APCC that you raised your voice against BJP Govt’s rampant corruptions, Land Scams, Suferi Syndicate, Case for Job and many issues. At a time when you openly expressed to support to BJP Govt, Hon’ble President APCC, wants to know whether you will support above cited corruptions and other objectionable issues," read the showcause notice issued today.

Earlier today, the Congress party received a jolt after Purkayastha and Das extended their open support to Assam Chief Minister. Purkayastha also resigned as the working president of the Congress party, while still retaining the primary membership of the party.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das met and felicitated Assam CM as both of them extended support to BJP in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Congress is facing a challenging situation with multiple leaders defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prior to the Lok Sabha elections.

On January 28, Angkita Dutta, the expelled president of Assam Youth Congress, and former MLA Bismita Gogoi, joined the BJP, levelling various allegations against the party leadership.

Dutta specifically criticised Rahul Gandhi. Recent changes in the tone of Pradyut Bordoloi, the sitting MP of Nagaon, have sparked rumours of his possible replacement by Gaurav Gogoi and his potential move to the BJP. Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha's recent announcement of his intention to support the Assam Chief Minister indicates the possibility of further Congress members joining the BJP in Assam, adding to the Congress party's troubles ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.