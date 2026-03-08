Assam: Congress IT cell leader Nityananda Das resigns, sends letter to Gaurav Gogoi

In a fresh setback for the opposition in Assam ahead of the upcoming elections, the Indian National Congress has witnessed yet another resignation from its ranks.



Nityananda Das, who served as the vice-president of the party’s IT cell in the state, has stepped down from his post and also resigned from the primary membership of the party.



Sources stated that Das submitted his resignation to Gaurav Gogoi, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), formally ending his association with the party’s organisational and digital communication structure.



Das had been actively associated with the Congress’s digital and outreach initiatives in Assam. Apart from serving as the vice-president of the party’s IT Cell, he was also closely involved with the social media team, contributing to the party’s online campaigns, communication strategy and digital engagement efforts.