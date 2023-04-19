Congress leader Angkita Dutta on April 19 filed a case against the president of the Congress Youth Wing, Srinivas BV.

As per sources aware of the development, Dutta has registered an FIR at Dispur Police Station.

The development comes after Srinivas BV, sent a defamation notice to Dutta accusing her of using "utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words" against the former.

Srinivas has also accused Dutta of publicly maligning and defaming his reputation and alleged that the entire allegations against him are politically driven and completely untrue and unjustified.

“Dr Dutta has resorted to using utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words against Srinivas BV and has levelled totally sexist, chauvinistic, false, frivolous allegations against him. The IYC legal cell has taken strong, stringent legal action, and therefore IYC National President Srinivas BV has sent a Criminal Defamation notice to Dr Angkita Dutta in view of the same,” Sirivas said in an official statement.

IYC Legal Cell National Chairman Roopesh Singh Bhadauria stated that Dutta was appointed as Vice-President of Assam PYC in June 2018 when Kamrul Islam Chaudhary was PYC President.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Srinivas also reshared Dutta's previous post wishing him a happy birthday and posted photos of the legal notice with the caption, "Whoever is found propagating/peddling false & defamatory content will be held liable under the relevant laws & will be held accountable for their acts."

Also read: Youth Congress issues legal notice to Angkita Dutta challenging her allegation of sexual harassment against Srinavas BV