A congress leader was arrested from Darrang district of Assam for conducting illegal drug trade.

The arrested leader has been identified as Rahijuddin Ahmed, the president of the Kaliagaon block of Congress.

23 packets of brown sugar, few empty plastic containers, and many other illegal substances have been recovered from the person.

According to police reports, Ahmed had been conducting illegal drug trade for several years.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.