BJP MLA from Lakhimpur, Manab Deka on September 16 made a sensational allegation accusing sitting Congress MLA from Naoboicha Bharat Narah, a former minister in the past Congress government, and his wife Ranee Narah, former Union Minister of State and ex-MP from Lakhimpur, of encroaching upon government land where they opened a tea estate in Ranee Narah’s name.

The duo not only encroached on Government land, but they also forcibly evicted a number of flood-hit people who had migrated there after losing their homes and properties in repeated waves of severe floods, according to Manab Deka.

Speaking to India Today Lakhimpur MLA said, “Bharat Narah and his wife Ranee Narah have set up a tea estate (Ranee Narah Tea Estate) after encroaching upon government land and forcefully evicting some landless farmers where were staying there after losing their homes and properties to floods. They did this when Bharat Narah was a minister in the past Congress government,” Manab Deka alleged and claimed that the Narah couple had also applied for possession of 128 bighas of the said land through the Mission Vasundhara portal through a person named Ajit Narah who is said to be his nephew.

"I asked from whom the land they purchased, and they used to tell that they forgot as the property was bought for Rs 10-25 thousand rupees... the boundary wall of the tea estate is named as Rani estate and they should give up the land...this is total hypocrisy," The MLA added.

Further, the Lakhimpur MLA also demanded the Congress leader to produce the receipts of the land purchased.

The BJP MLA also claimed beside the tea estate, one bigha and four katha of the residential property of Bharat Narah at Boginadi falls under government land which he and his wife had unlawfully grabbed.

The Lakhimpur legislator further dared Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to also question the Narah couple regarding the encroachment of government land in the same manner in which he had been raising questions on the grant of central subsidy to Pride East group, if not at least post his statement on social media.