For the first time, the Assam Congress has shown a bit of concern towards the chief minister of Assam amid reports of an alleged threat to Himanta Biswa Sarma from a US-based pro-Khalistani group.

Asserting certain things are above partisan differences of sitting in the opposition chair, Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "I have read about terrorist threats to CM. Certain things are above partisan differences & the well-being of our elected leaders is one."

"I urge @assampolice specifically @DGPAssamPolice to upgrade the security of @himantabiswa.We APCC always stands against terrorists," the tweet reads.

I have read about terrorist threats to CM.

Certain things are above partisan differences & the well-being of our elected leaders are one.

I urge @assampolice specifically @DGPAssamPolice to upgrade the security of @himantabiswa .We APCC always stands against terrorists. JaiHind

— Bhupen kumar Borah (@BhupenKBorah) April 3, 2023

The development comes after, a recorded voice call went viral on April 2 in which a warning to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was issued for allegedly torturing pro-Khalistani supporters lodged in Dibrugarh jail.

Also Read: US-based pro-Khalistani group issues threat to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

The caller, who identified himself as a supporter of pro-Khalistani separatist leader Amritpal Singh, said: “Pro-Khalistan supporters Sikhs imprisoned in Assam have been tortured. Listen very carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between Pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime and Modi. Sarma does not fall prey to this violence. We seek the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of the Khalistan referendum. Sharma, if your government is going to torture and harass the six, you will be held accountable. The message is from Gurpatwan Singh Pannu, General Counsel of Sikhs for Justice (sic)”.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP GP Singh also confirmed that the reference audio clip threatening the Assam chief minister is from a person called Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist under Indian law and heading an unlawful association called Sikh for Justice.

Further, a case under appropriate sections of the IPC and UAP Act has been registered at STF Police Station of Assam.

The security component of Himanata Biswa Sarma has been adequately sensitised to the emerging threat and in view of global events, the threat is being taken very seriously by Assam Police.