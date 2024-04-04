Bhupen Kumar Borah, the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has lodged a defamation lawsuit of Rs 10 crore against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged claims that Borah will be joining BJP by 2025.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of several remarks made by the Chief Minister against Borah that are deemed objectionable and potentially damaging to his reputation and the party's standing.

Borah has refuted claims of leaving the Congress party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The case has been officially registered in court.

Earlier Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, Borah said that his lawyers are getting the papers and documents ready for the same.



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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made a bold assertion regarding the potential defection of Bhupen Borah from the Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2025.

Sarma emphasized his confidence in Borah's transition, likening it to the assurance associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The way there is a Modi guarantee, this is the Himanta guarantee," stated Sarma, underlining his certainty regarding Borah's switch to the BJP.

Addressing the media, Sarma urged, “he will come around January-March month of 2025 if the media doesn’t keep embarrassing Bhupen Borah with these questions. He further adds "if you keep on ashaming him with this question then there will be delay in this step."