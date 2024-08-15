The Income Tax Department has issued a formal summons to Congress President Bhupen Borah, compelling his appearance in connection with an ongoing case. The notice, which was served to Borah, mandates his presence at the Aayakar Bhawan in Guwahati, Assam, on August 16, 2024, at 1:00 PM.

According to the summons, Borah is required to provide evidence and produce specific books of accounts or other pertinent documents as part of the investigation. The notice states that Borah may appear in person or designate an authorized representative to fulfill this obligation. The document also emphasizes that Borah must not leave the premises without explicit permission from the authorities.

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In addition, the notice warns of potential penalties under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Should Borah fail to comply with the summons—whether by omitting to attend, provide evidence, or produce the required documents—a fine of Rs. 10,000 per infraction may be levied under Section 272A(1)(c) of the Act.

This summons marks a significant development in the case, drawing attention to the ongoing scrutiny of high-profile political figures by tax authorities.