Jintu Hazarika, the personal assistant to the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Bhupen Borah, was apprehended by the Lakhimpur Flying Squad on April 10 for carrying cash beyond the permitted limit amid election code of conduct in place.



Upon inspection, Hazarika was found to be in possession of a sum of Rs 5,30,000 in cash, along with some 'Nyay Guarantee Cards' and foreign liquor bottles.

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