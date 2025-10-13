Assam Congress leader calls for multi-party House committee to probe Zubeen Garg's death

Assam's Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, has called for the formation of a multiparty House committee to investigate the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19 under what he described as “mysterious circumstances.”

In a letter to Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on October 13, Saikia said the incident has left the people of Assam shocked and raised several unanswered questions about the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

According to Saikia, “People are confused about the many loopholes in the version of the state government, the possibility of a conspiracy, poor security arrangements abroad, lack of medical facilities when his condition was critical, and the absence of accurate information to his family and public.”

The Congress leader said the government owes the people of Assam a transparent inquiry into the singer’s death. “His family and people want to know the truth, and the entire state is raising their voice in unison for #JusticeForZubeen. We, as elected representatives, have the responsibility of ensuring this and must take the lead,” he wrote.

Saikia pointed out that the Constitution allows the formation of a House committee on matters of public interest and said Zubeen Garg’s case warranted such a probe. “The death of the singer in mysterious circumstances, with conspiracy theories doing the rounds, is an apt case for setting up a House committee to inquire into the matter. There have been examples in the past when such a committee has been formed,” he said.

He proposed that representatives from all recognised political parties be included in the committee to ensure neutrality and independence. The committee, he added, should be authorised to summon witnesses, examine documents, coordinate with Singaporean authorities, and access all relevant information. Saikia also suggested setting a fixed timeframe for the inquiry and submission of the final report.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most beloved artists, reportedly drowned while swimming in the sea in Singapore. His death has sparked widespread grief and speculation across the state, with fans and citizens demanding a thorough and impartial investigation.