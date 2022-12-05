Congress member and Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia on December 4 lodged a police complaint against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief Badruddin Ajmal for his controversial remarks aimed at the Hindus.

Notably, on December 2, Badruddin Ajmal said Muslim men get married soon after turning 21 while Hindu men stay unmarried till the age of 40 to have illegal relations with at least three women.

Saikia in his complaint said that Ajmal`s comment caused "disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will towards the Hindu population, particularly Hindu women of India".

He also said that Ajmal`promoted animosity` between communities of different religions, "which is why stern action must be taken against the AIUDF supremo".

However on December 3 Ajmal had tendered an apology for his remarks. He said that he had no intention of hurting the sentiments of any community and have not targeted anybody.

Ajmal further added that being a senior person, he should not have made such statements.