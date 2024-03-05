Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has been summoned by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to appear before an investigation by SIT on March 6.

A summon in this regard has been sent to Saikia under Section 41A of Cr.PC. The CID notice states, "In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-division (1) of Sectoon 41A of Cr.P.C. and in continuation of my earlier Notice dates 26/02/2024. I, hereby inform you once again that during the investigation of FIR/Case No.55/2024 dates 23/01/2024 U/S 120B/143/147/283/253/332/333/188/427 IPC, R/W Section 3 of Prevetion of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 registered at Police Station. Basistha, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you, in relation to the present investigation. Hence you are directed to appear before the undersigned/SIT at 11:00 am on 06/03/2024 at CID Police Station, Ulubari, Guwahati".

The Congress leader has been asked to appear at the CID police station in Ulubari for questioning regarding the damage to public property caused during the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Assam leg.

It may be mentioned here that, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah too has been summoned by CID Assam for questioning in this regard. This is the second summon to Borah.

Also read: Election Commission of India team to visit Assam today to review poll preparedness