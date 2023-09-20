Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on September 20 penned a letter to Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. In his letter, Saikia addressed a pressing concern raised by the tea workers of Assam regarding the celebration of 'Karam Puja.

Over the past few days, a groundswell of demand has emerged from the people, advocating for the declaration of a workers' holiday on the occasion of 'Karam Puja.' Recognizing the importance of this festival to the tea workers, Saikia requested the Chief Minister to declare a holiday with 'Karam Puja wages' for tea garden workers.

Saikia expressed deep concern over the holiday announcement, which did not include provisions for wages. Instead, it allowed workers to take leave on 'Karam Puja' day and work in the garden on any subsequent Sundays or holidays. He strongly condemned this move, deeming it anti-worker and a grave injustice to one of Assam's esteemed tea tribes.

In his letter, Saikia implores the government to officially declare a holiday for the tea community during this festival and issue government orders to the garden authorities to uphold this decision. He stated the need to respect the tea community's sentiments during this national event for tea garden workers.