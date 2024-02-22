All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal recently made a statement about Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia.

According to Ajmal, Saikia is mentally aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite his current affiliation with Congress.

Ajmal also mentioned that Saikia's mother had made him promise not to join the BJP.

Badruddin Ajmal while interacting with the media said, "Debabrata Saikia's mind is telling him to join BJP but he is a milk-drinking child and his mother has asked him not to do it...His mind is still there, can go anytime to BJP...He will go home catch hold of his mother's feet, try to negotiate and later take the permission and join Himanta Biswa Sarma."



Also Read: High political ambitions often compel one to switch parties: Debabrata Saikia on Congress leaders joining BJP

Further speaking of his support in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Badruddin Ajmal said that he will never support NDA and said that the AIUDF will support it even if the I.N.D.I.A. group breaks down to strengthen the opposition.

Earlier in January, Congress leader Debabrata Saikia while reacting to leaders joining the Bharatiya Janata Party said that several politicians and young leaders carry certain aspirations and political ambitions for which they are sometimes compelled to take the decision of switching parties.

Expressing no surprise on the leaders quitting Congress and joining their political rival, the ruling BJP, Debabrata Saikia further stated, “There are several people who are associated with politics carry high political ambitions and targets in life. If one finds that he or she is unable to get that importance in the group then they usually tend to jump ship and join the other party. But it doesn’t mean that their popularity is going down for being associated with Congress and that after joining BJP their popularity will increase”.