The controversial news on the removal of the historic Mahatma Gandhi statue from Doom Dooma Town in Assam has sparked widespread condemnation and protests, with opposition leader Debabrata Saikia charged against the Assam government's decision in a social media post.

Saikia, the leader of opposition in Assam, expressed his dismay on social media platform X, stating, “Honourable Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the GoA's decision to remove the historic Mahatma Gandhi statue from Doom Dooma Town without public consent is a blatant disregard for our heritage and the Father of the Nation. This statue symbolized our freedom & history. I demand its immediate reinstatement.”

The removal of the 5.5 feet tall statue has triggered massive protests in Doomdooma, where locals gathered to voice their outrage. Demonstrators vehemently opposed the act, emphasizing the statue's significance in representing both the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and the struggle for independence.

Author and activist Tushar Gandhi also condemned the action, sharing on X, "Not surprising that the BJP Government in Assam decided to replace Bapu’s statue with a clock tower in Tinsukia. Their slavish colonial hangover persists."

In response to the escalating controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the issue on July 12, expressing concern over reports of the statue's removal and potential damage at Gandhi Chowk in Tinsukia to make way for the construction of a clock tower.

“I am not aware of this decision taken by the district administration. Let me verify the facts. Assam owes so much to Mahatma Gandhi. He stood firmly with Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi when the Congress party led by Nehru wanted to include Assam in Pakistan under the Grouping Plan,” Sarma remarked.