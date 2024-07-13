Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah, accompanied by a team of Congress MLAs, met the families of the five victims who tragically lost their lives in a boat capsizing incident at Simlitola in Goalpara district on Thursday evening.

During their visit on Saturday, the APCC team expressed their condolences and provided financial assistance to the bereaved families. Addressing the media, President Bhupen Kumar Borah urged the state government to implement stringent regulations for boats, similar to those in place for motor vehicles.

"If we have strict rules and regulations for motor vehicles, there should be similar regulations for boats. Boat accidents frequently occur in Assam, and it's crucial to ensure safety measures are in place," stated Borah. He emphasized the need for robust laws to prevent such tragedies, akin to the stringent driving laws for motor vehicles.

Borah also criticized the state government's response following the Majuli boat capsizing incident, noting that while a directive was issued for all boats to have life jackets, no formal regulations were established. "I request all MLAs to discuss the matter of providing employment to the victims' family members with the Assam Chief Minister," Borah added.

The visit included several prominent MLAs such as Wajed Ali Choudhury, Rekibuddin Ahmed, Nandita Das, Jadob Swargiyari, A.K. Rashid Mandal, and Pradip Sarkar, along with numerous APCC members. The delegation's interaction with the victims' families highlighted the need for immediate governmental action to improve safety standards and support those affected by such incidents.