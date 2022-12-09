Assam Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon, Pradyut Bordoloi on December 9 submitted a Private Member's Bill for the protection and rehabilitation of internally displaced climate migrants in India.

But, unfortunately, due to adjournments, the leader was unable to introduce it in the house, however, the Lok Sabha MP said that he hopes to do so in the coming Winter Session.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said that with distress migration and displacement at high levels due to climate change, there's an urgent need for a people-centric policy to define and address the phenomenon of 'climate migration'.

He said he was informed that the legislation would be one of the first of its kind in India and globally.

The Congress leader said that the motivation for Private Member's Bill stems from the struggles of riverine communities in Assam (including Nagaon) many of whom are displaced due to the loss of land and livelihoods to rivers on account of riverine erosion. He further said that the proposed Bill is a comprehensive document accounting for a wide range of geographies, slow and sudden climate-induced factors, natural disasters etc.