Rakibul Hussain, a prominent leader of the Congress party in Assam, has broken the mould by initiating his polling campaign before the formal announcement of Lok Sabha candidates.

This move is seen as an early bird strategy, aiming to gain a head start in the forthcoming elections.

Rakibul Hussain, a prominent leader from the Congress party in Assam, is set to contest for the Dhubri seat, according to sources.

However, the final list is yet to come out, which will be the Congress party's second list.



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Rakibul Hussain is also set to start his poll campaign from Gauripur from March 11 onwards.

With Congress's Rakibul Hussain being the chosen candidate from the Dhubri LS seat, the future looms dark for Barpeta sitting MP Abdul Khaleque, who allegedly failed to secure any berth in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Assam's Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta, has expressed his confidence in the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party's prospects of winning the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to the media, Mahanta said, "The current Central Government's developmental work under PM Modi has significantly transformed the minds of the minorities of the region. That is why we are hopeful this time AGP's candidate will defeat the ruling AIUDF."