In a fiery retort to BJP Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah's recent statements, Congress leader Rakibul Hussain asserted that Baruah had resorted to disrespectful remarks.Hussain called for an investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to determine the legitimacy of Baruah's claims.

Hussain, a seasoned five-time MLA, expressed his astonishment at Baruah's audacity in making unfounded accusations. Hussain stated that Baruah's demeanor had changed since his time in the Congress. According to Hussain, Baruah rose through the ranks by standing "shoulder to shoulder" with Rahul Gandhi, initially becoming a member of 'Aam Admi ka Sipahi' and eventually securing an MLA position.

The Congress leader painted a picture of Baruah as a former colleague who was once "simple and calm" but has now embraced a confrontational approach, engaging in a competition to tarnish others' reputations. Hussain lamented Baruah's personal attacks on senior leaders, including himself, Bhupen Borah and Gaurav Gogoi.

Refuting the specific claims made by Baruah on November 11, Hussain clarified that he had no intention of accepting any contracts and deemed Baruah's statements as unacceptable. He further expressed his disappointment in Baruah's lack of restraint when talking about senior leaders stressing that such behavior was unbecoming.

Hussain called for an ED investigation into the allegations, challenging Baruah to provide evidence for his sensational claims. "How dare he could speak like this... without any basis?" Hussain questioned, underscoring the need for accountability in political discourse.

On November 11, Jayanta Malla Baruah said that Bhupen Borah will be given a contract worth Rs 25 crore, Rakibul Hussain a contract worth Rs 30 crore and Gaurav Gogoi a contract worth Rs 40 crore if they join BJP.

He added that he would give them contracts under the Jal Jeevan Mission if they think that there is no value in ideologies.