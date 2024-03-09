Rakibul Hussain, a prominent leader from the Congress party in Assam, is set to contest for the Dhubri seat, according to sources.

However, the final final is list to come out on March 11, which will be the Congress party's second list.

Rakibul Hussain is also set to start his poll campaign from Gauripur from March 11 onwards.

With Congress's Rakibul Hussain being the chosen candidate from the Dhubri LS seat, the future looms dark for Barpeta sitting MP Abdul Khaleque, who allegedly failed to secure any berth in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, parody king Sukur Ali is all set to contest from Rashtriya Ulama Council from the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat.



Also Read: Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta exudes confidence in AGP winning Dhubri LS seat

Ali claimed that after working for the BJP party, he was hoping to get a ticket, however, due to the AGP-BJP alliance, AGP's Zabed Islam has been chosen to fight from the Dhubri seat which is currently dominated by the AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal.

With AIUDF's stronghold in the Dhubri and Sukur Ali debuting from the Rashtriya Ulama Council along with veteran Congress leaders like Rakibul Hussain, it will be an interesting constituency to look out for in the coming days.

Assam's Health Minister, Keshab Mahanta, has expressed his confidence in the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) party's prospects of winning the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat.

Speaking to the media, Mahanta said, "The current Central Government's developmental work under PM Modi has significantly transformed the minds of the minorities of the region. That is why we are hopeful this time AGP's candidate will defeat the ruling AIUDF."