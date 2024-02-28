Senior Congress leader Rana Goswami has tendered his resignation as the working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of Indian National Congress on February 28.



Assam Congress, senior party leader Rana Goswami who resigned from his role as organisational in-charge of Upper Assam, is likely to join BJP on March 4, according to sources.

A source privy to the matter disclosed that Rana Goswami will be meeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and later BJP National President JP Nadda on February 28.

"There are chances that Rana Goswami might join BJP on March 4 at around 11.29 am. It is expected that he will join on the particular day only after checking the 'lagna' and auspicious time for the joining date", a source said India TodayNE.

The sources further stated that General Secretary of AICC KC Venugopal contacted Rana Goswami, but he didn't receive the call.

Goswami cited 'several political reasons' behind his decision in the resignation letter he forwarded to APCC chief Bhupen Borah. "I beg to state that unfortunately I am tendering my resignation as the organisational in-charge of Upper Assam including the districts Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath due to various political reasons", Goswami said in his letter to Borah.

On February 14, two Congress MLAs - Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, who was the working president, and Basanta Das, who was a minister in the Tarun Gogoi government - announced to 'support the government' without leaving the grand old party.

Both the MLAs joined the group of two other Congress MLAs - Sashi Kanta Das and former minister Siddique Ahmed - who too had 'joined the government' but are a part of the opposition party's legislators.

It is a developing story. More details awaited