The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for a grand joining drive at the Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati today. Rana Goswami will formally join the BJP during the event.

Assam BJP chief, Bhabesh Kalita, set the stage for the news on February 28 by hinting at a major influx of leaders into the party.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.