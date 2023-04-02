In a surprising turn of events, Congress leader RP Sharma announced on April 2 that four to six BJP MLAs were planning to switch sides and join the Congress soon. Speaking to the media in Gohpur, Sharma claimed that the Congress had "secret agents" in the BJP who were working to undermine the ruling party.

Sharma also criticized the BJP government's policies and accused it of favoring the Adani group at the expense of the people. He said that the recent hike in the price of petrol was an example of how the BJP was "crushing" the common people. He alleged that the Modi government was "looting taxpayers' money" and giving it to Adani, whose fortunes have soared in recent years.

Sharma echoed Rahul Gandhi's recent questions to Prime Minister Modi about the Adani group's alleged links to the government and its controversial projects. Sharma said that what Gandhi had said in Parliament was "absolutely true" and that the Congress would continue to raise these questions in every village and corner of the country. He demanded that Modi answer these questions and explain his government's policies.

Sharma also criticized the recent hike in petrol prices and accused the government of "looting" the people. He said that the global crude oil prices were low, and yet the Modi government was increasing the prices to benefit its corporate friends. Sharma said that the Congress was a highly democratic party that believed in democratic values, unlike the BJP, which he accused of suppressing dissenting voices.

Sharma expressed confidence that the Congress would win the upcoming election in the Gohpur constituency and urged the people to support the party. He said that the BJP was not the same party that was led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and that it had lost its democratic moorings. Sharma urged the people to speak out against the government's policies and fight for their rights.